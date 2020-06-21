Pacifico CORDON
CORDON, M.D. Pacifico A. Jr. 82, of Brandon, passed on June 14, 2020. He was a beloved and respected physician, talented pianist, and man of God. He is survived by his wife, Yolanda A. Cordon, M.D.; children, Marc and Melissa; and adored grandchildren, Zachary, Brady, Pacifico, and Mateo. His beautiful smile will be deeply missed. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Nativity Catholic Church, St. Jude Circle. Visitation is June 22, 2020 from 48 pm at Hillsboro Memorial. Funeral mass is at Nativity Catholic Church June 23, 2020 at 10 am.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
