RUIZ, Pacita Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Pacita Ruiz González passed away on January 3, 2020 at Alimar Assisted Living Facility, Tampa, Florida. She was born to Ricardo González and Margarita Irizarry on February 24, 1921 in Maricao, Puerto Rico. She was a faithful woman, whose faith sustained her throughout her life through good or difficult times. Her family meant everything to her and we are all blessed to have had her in our life. She was an avid reader and loved poetry; as a young woman, she enjoyed taking part in poetry readings at her church. She loved Scrabble and crossword puzzles. She often won the family Scrabble matches and humorously reminded us that she won in spite of English being her second language. In her later years, we were surprised and delighted to discover that her favorite singer as a young woman and it still seemed so now, was the suave French-Argentine tango singer, Carlos Gardel. To our amazement, she still perfectly remembered the lyrics of the beautiful tangos. She loved being at home where for many years she used her creativity and ingenuity to sew, crochet, bake the annual Christmas Cake and tend to her flowers. As a military spouse, she lived in Panama, Massachusetts, Tennessee, South Carolina and Florida. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Alicia and Kim Hunsaker; grandson, David C. Hunsaker; granddaughter, Kelly A. Hunsaker; and great-granddaughter, Chloë I. Hunsaker Neuhaus, who lovingly referred to her great- grandmother as, "Gramacita". She is also survived by brother, Richard; and sisters, Sara Rodriguez, and Margarita (Margie) Laughlin (Thomas C. Laughlin, deceased) and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Ricardo González and Margarita Irizarry; and brother Aníbal González-Irizarry; and sisters, Alicia and Luisa González-Irizarry and Amina Gonzalez. Also preceding her were her brothers, Mánuel (Manolo) A. and Amílcar González-Irizarry; and her niece, Jessica Lundsford. We would like to thank each and every one of the caring staff at Alimar Assisted Living Facility for their abundant caring and kindness which made her comfortable during her final years.

