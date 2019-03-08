Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Palmira Martinez "Pal" FERNANDEZ Obituary
FERNANDEZ, Palmira Martinez "Pal"

was born on March 15, 1921 in West Tampa to Gregorio and Palmira Martinez. She passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019 at the age of 97. Palmira was one of nine children and was married to Jacinto (Jack) Fernandez, who predeceased her after 63 years of a blessed marriage. Together, they owned and operated a successful business, Star Appliances, in the Sulphur Springs neighborhood of Tampa. She and Jack were lifelong dancers and belonged to the Bay Area Twirlers. She thoroughly enjoyed fishing and especially loved to sew. However, Palmira's greatest joy was her devotion to her family for whom she was always available to provide wise counsel and comfort. Palmira was a member of both the Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

Palmira is survived by her three children, Captain Wayne J. Fernandez, Janice Austin and her husband Julian, and Carlene Bellamy and her husband Christopher, as well as 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, the Honorable Elvin Martinez and his wife, Sylvia; and Hilda (Dee Dee) Tornillo, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sisters, Matilda Garcia and Zoraida Gullo; and her brothers, Andrew Martinez, Gregory Martinez, William Martinez, and Danilo Martinez; and her niece, Viann Guzman.

Visitation will be held 4-7 pm (Daylight Savings Time) on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, 4730 North Armenia Ave., Tampa, FL. Funeral Services will commence 11 am on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Boza & Roel Funeral Home; interment will follow at the Centro Espaol de Tampa Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
