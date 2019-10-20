FANNING, Pam R. (Lovell) born April 1951 in Cincinnati, OH, passed away on Wednesday October 9, 2019. She died after a short fearless battle with an infection. She never met a stranger, was a 14.5-year lung cancer survivor, a mother, wife, and friend. Pam graduated from Boca Ciega High School and St. Petersburg Junior College with an associate's degree. She was an administrative assistant in real estate, dentistry, and interior decorating. Pam loved to travel, visit with friends and family, and doting on her furry friends. Pam was preceded in death by her father, Tully Lovell and nephew, Tully Drecchio. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Tom Fanning; daughter, Amanda Reinhart (Fanning); her twin sister, Lynda Lovell- Hayden and sister, Beverly Oudjdaoui; nieces, Kerri Swift, Teresea Bernard, and Maine Coon; cats, Arwen, Pippen, and Strider. Services for Pam will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at David C. Gross Funeral Home in St. Petersburg, at 3 pm. Please visit the online guestbook at davidcgross.com. David C. GrossFuneral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019