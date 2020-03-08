Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Andrews United Methodist Church
3315 S. Bryan Rd
Brandon, FL
View Map
BALLARD, Pamela Eggert of Valrico, FL, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Boyd; daughters, Patricia Manecci and Carolyn Gustine; mother, Edee Eggert; brother, Tim Eggert; sister, Sonja Sellers; and grandson, Patrick Gustine. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 am, Saturday, March 21, 2020, at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 3315 S. Bryan Rd., Brandon, FL 33511. In lieu of flowers, consider contributing to the H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. Please sign guestbook at: SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020
