Pamela Barger

BARGER, Pamela Herr passed away at home June 25, 2020. She was a life-long resident of St. Petersburg and an engineering graduate of Georgia Tech. She devoted her life to being a homemaker, was a charity fundraiser extraordinaire, world travel-led, loved the Lord and was a loving wife and mother. She is survived by her husband, John W. Barger Jr. and her son, John William Barger III. A celebration of life will be held July 3 10 am, at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, 1376 Snell Isle Blvd. NE. Donations may be made to St. Anthony's Hospital Foundation or The Salvador Dali Museum. Visit the online guestbook at: www.andersonmcqueen.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
