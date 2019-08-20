Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela BOWLING. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM First Baptist Church of Lutz 18116 US Hwy. 41 North Lutz , FL View Map Send Flowers Service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of Lutz 18116 US Hwy. 41 North Lutz , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BOWLING, Pamela (Chenworth) "Pam" 62, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Lutz, FL. Pam was a well-respected entrepreneur and self-made woman. She and her husband, Tony Bowling (married 37 years) built their business empire together for over 30 years. Pam was born in Baltimore, MD and moved to Lutz with her husband 27 years ago where she became active in her community. Pam was a very strong woman of faith and compassion who lead by example and grace. She was an active member, for22 years, of her beloved church, First Baptist Church of Lutz.Pam is survived by her father, Lawrence Chenworth Sr.; mother, Joan Chenworth; siblings, Lawrence Chenworth Jr., Geoffrey Chenworth, Lori Chenworth-Koga, Randall Chenworth, Sean Chenworth; and her maternal grandmother, Geraldine Weitzel; plus her beloved seven nieces and eight nephews. She was the stepmother of son, Ronald Anthony Bowling; daughter, Christine Bowling- Kern; son-in-law, Stephen Kern; and daughter, Angelia Renee Bowling-Fuller; loving grandchildren, Jordan Fuller, Nelson Kern, and Kendal Kern; plus numerous cousins and many other relatives and friends including her beloved fur children, Buster Blue and Rascal. A Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Lutz, 18116 US Hwy. 41 North, Lutz, FL 33549. Visitation will be held at 10 am and service at 11 am; then a lite lunch to follow. A service will also be held in Baltimore, which is to be announced. In honor of Pam's life and in lieu of flowers, the family would prefer you make a donation in her name to the , 14010 Roosevelt Boulevard, Suite 709, Clearwater, FL 33762 or online at

BOWLING, Pamela (Chenworth) "Pam" 62, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Lutz, FL. Pam was a well-respected entrepreneur and self-made woman. She and her husband, Tony Bowling (married 37 years) built their business empire together for over 30 years. Pam was born in Baltimore, MD and moved to Lutz with her husband 27 years ago where she became active in her community. Pam was a very strong woman of faith and compassion who lead by example and grace. She was an active member, for22 years, of her beloved church, First Baptist Church of Lutz.Pam is survived by her father, Lawrence Chenworth Sr.; mother, Joan Chenworth; siblings, Lawrence Chenworth Jr., Geoffrey Chenworth, Lori Chenworth-Koga, Randall Chenworth, Sean Chenworth; and her maternal grandmother, Geraldine Weitzel; plus her beloved seven nieces and eight nephews. She was the stepmother of son, Ronald Anthony Bowling; daughter, Christine Bowling- Kern; son-in-law, Stephen Kern; and daughter, Angelia Renee Bowling-Fuller; loving grandchildren, Jordan Fuller, Nelson Kern, and Kendal Kern; plus numerous cousins and many other relatives and friends including her beloved fur children, Buster Blue and Rascal. A Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Lutz, 18116 US Hwy. 41 North, Lutz, FL 33549. Visitation will be held at 10 am and service at 11 am; then a lite lunch to follow. A service will also be held in Baltimore, which is to be announced. In honor of Pam's life and in lieu of flowers, the family would prefer you make a donation in her name to the , 14010 Roosevelt Boulevard, Suite 709, Clearwater, FL 33762 or online at https://alz.org Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.