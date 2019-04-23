Pamela CHAMBERLAIN

Kane 74, of St. Petersburg, passed away on April 10, 2019. She was a longtime resident of St. Pete Beach and a graduate of Boca Ciega High School class of 1963, SPJC, and USF. She is survived, loved, and celebrated by her son, Tim; grandson, Joshua; her niece, Piper; nephew, Jason; and many friends. Celebration of Life will be held April 26, 2019, 1 pm, at Bloom Senior Living, 6775 40th Avenue North, St. Petersburg 33709. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Bloom Senior Living.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 23, 2019
