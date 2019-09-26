Pamela Cox

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - The Brewer Family
Service Information
Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes
1190 S. Broad St
Brooksville, FL
34601
(352)-796-4991
Obituary
Send Flowers

COX, Pamela Sue 74, of Spring Hill, passed away September 20, 2019 at Oak Hill Hospital. She was born in Kansas City, MO February 22, 1945. Pam was married for several years and had a son, Sean Patrick Palmer, who died in 1971. She later married David Cox. After retiring, the couple moved to Detroit Lakes, MN where they owned and operated a family resort for about 10 years. Following that, a five year full time RV lifestyle was enjoyed until taking up residence in Spring Hill, FL. She is survived by her husband, David of Spring Hill; a brother, Paul of Darrango, CO. Brewer & Sons/352-596-4991 www.brewerfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Brooksville, FL   (352) 796-4991
funeral home direction icon