COX, Pamela Sue 74, of Spring Hill, passed away September 20, 2019 at Oak Hill Hospital. She was born in Kansas City, MO February 22, 1945. Pam was married for several years and had a son, Sean Patrick Palmer, who died in 1971. She later married David Cox. After retiring, the couple moved to Detroit Lakes, MN where they owned and operated a family resort for about 10 years. Following that, a five year full time RV lifestyle was enjoyed until taking up residence in Spring Hill, FL. She is survived by her husband, David of Spring Hill; a brother, Paul of Darrango, CO. Brewer & Sons/352-596-4991 www.brewerfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 26, 2019