ELLIS, Pamela 67, of Brandon, FL, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was born on July 31, 1952 in Rockaway Beach, NY, the daughter of Mary Anne (Mastromauro) and Benjamin Ritondo. Pamela married Arthur Ellis on January 31, 1976 in Rockaway Beach. She worked at K-Mart for 25 years. Survivors include her husband, Arthur Ellis; sons, Ben, Arthur, and Joseph; grandchildren, Aiden, Blake, Grace and Joe; great- grandson, Joel; her sister, Debbie; nieces and nephews, Tracy, Pam, Kristen, Jeanette, Teresa, and Richie; and her in-laws, Joe, Robert, Richard, Lori, Candice, and Kim. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm, Friday, January 3, 2020 at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be held in Hillsboro Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Florida Cancer Specialist, 403 S. Kings Avenue, Suite 100, Brandon, FL 33511.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 1, 2020