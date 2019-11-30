FISHER, Pamela Mae Born January 26, 1956, passed away on November 28, 2019. Pamela was an owner of Fisher's Hydraulic, and is survived by her husband, Nelson Fisher; three sons, John, Jason, and James Fisher; sisters Lisa Bird and Kim Gates, as well as many nieces and nephews. Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, Barbara Willows and James Phillip Willows Sr., and her brother, James Phillip Willows Jr. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, from 1-2 pm at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home with a service to follow and interment at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019