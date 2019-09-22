Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela FRAZIER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FRAIZER, Pamela 70, of Clearwater, passed away into our Lord's presence on Sept. 14, 2019. Pam was born on May 15, 1949 to the late Ruth Schmidt (Joe) and the late Stan Ruebel (Fab) in St. Louis, MO. In 1968, Pam wed Allen Fraizer and together they lovingly raised two daughters, Heather and Becky. Al fell in love with Pam at first sight and tells the story of how he won an introduction to Pam in a pool game. Pam is survived by her beloved husband, Al of 51 years; and daughters, Heather Cook (Jamie) of Ellenton, Rebecca Fraizer (Dan) of Waterford, MI; and grandchild, Aden Cook. She is also survived by her step-mother, Fab Ruebel; brothers, Doug Ruebel, Kirk Schmidt and Mark Ruebel; sisters, Lydia Middlekauff and Maria Struppa; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Pam worked as a hair stylist and then dedicated her life to her family as a homemaker. She enjoyed crafting, art, garage sales, travel and her dogs. Pam was happiest surrounded by her family and was adored by her family and friends. We will always remember her for her loving nature, joyful laugh and artist flair for life. A memorial service to celebrate Pam's life will be held on Oct. 9 at 4 pm at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 301 58th St. S., St. Petersburg, FL 33707.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019

