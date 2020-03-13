Pamela HICKS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela HICKS.
Obituary
Send Flowers

HICKS, Pamela Ann Sargent Born in Dover, NH to Rev. Robert and Priscilla Sargent, died March 10, 2020. She was predeceased by her mother. She is survived by her father; her stepmother, Patricia Sargent; brother, Mark Sargent; three stepbrothers, Sean (Kim), Timothy (Shannon), and Kevin (Robyn) Jowell; and by one niece and five nephews. She was employed for 13 years by Hospice of the Florida Suncoast. A celebration of life will be held at Faith United Church of Christ, 1650 Pinehurst Rd., Dunedin, FL at 2 pm Saturday, March 14.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.