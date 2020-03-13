HICKS, Pamela Ann Sargent Born in Dover, NH to Rev. Robert and Priscilla Sargent, died March 10, 2020. She was predeceased by her mother. She is survived by her father; her stepmother, Patricia Sargent; brother, Mark Sargent; three stepbrothers, Sean (Kim), Timothy (Shannon), and Kevin (Robyn) Jowell; and by one niece and five nephews. She was employed for 13 years by Hospice of the Florida Suncoast. A celebration of life will be held at Faith United Church of Christ, 1650 Pinehurst Rd., Dunedin, FL at 2 pm Saturday, March 14.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020