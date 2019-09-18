HOSS, Pamela Sue (Justice) 74, of Riverview Florida, passed away September 4, 2019 with her family at her side. Pamela was born November 26, 1944 in Muncie, Indiana. She later moved to Tampa, Florida and graduated from Robinson High School, then completed her Master's degree in Education from the University of South Florida. Pamela married Mark Christian Webster Hoss in 1967 and were together for 25 years (divorcing in 1992). She is survived by her daughter, Kristie; her son, Craig; daughter-in-law, Tara; grandsons, Garrett and Hunter. Pamela will always be known for her beautiful smile, big heart, best hugs, and the willingness to help anyone. She was also a hard-working mother that always put her family first and spent most of her working career in the Hillsborough County Public School system helping kids. She loved to travel, New York City, Las Vegas, Hawaii, Alaskan Cruise, European Cruise, just to name a few. But, her favorite place of all was the beach. Pamela's wishes were to be cremated, but with a "Celebration of Life" event with family and friends. Cremation services will be under the direction of Serenity Meadows in Riverview, Florida and the Celebration time and location will posted on Facebook when arranged. Serenity Meadows
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 18, 2019