Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
View Map
Pamela Johannessen
Pamela Johannessen Obituary
JOHANNESSEN, Pamela (Jones) "Miss Pam" 69, of Clearwater, FL, passed away October 15, 2019. She is survived by her husband, James; sons, Jovan (Erin and grandchildren, Alexis and Rooker), Andrew (Samantha); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and family. Pam was a graduate of Dixie Hollins High School and retired from Pinellas County Schools after 30 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or . Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, with visitation at 10 am, services 11 am, at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, 1750 Curlew Road, Palm Harbor, FL 34683, (727) 789-2000. Curlew Hills Funeral Home www.curlewhills.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019
