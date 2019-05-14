NICHOLS, Pamela Marie
61, of Brandon, passed away May 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who was strong until the end. Pam had a passion for animals that everyone who knew her admired. She was loyal, fierce, and deeply loved by everyone who knew her. Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Phyllis Laramee, and a sister. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Don; three children; four grandchildren; one sister; and four brothers. She will be missed every day. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to LifePath Hospice may be made in Pamela's memory. Brandon Cremation
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 14, 2019