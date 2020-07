Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Pamela's life story with friends and family

Share Pamela's life story with friends and family

MILLER, Pamela 67, of Clearwater, Florida, passed Saturday, June 27, 2020. Pamela was born to James Spear and Carmen Jubelirer, October 6, 1952. Pamela is survived by one child, Jeffrey R. Miller.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store