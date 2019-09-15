Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela NEUMANN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NEUMANN, Pamela W. 75 years young, passed away June 22, 2019 in the presence of her loving family after a year-long battle with COPD and pulmonary fibrosis. She is survived by four sons, Robert (Rebecca Kert), John (Jenny), Matthew (Veronica Brady), and Brent (Kamie) Neumann; fourteen grandchildren, Gage, Brianna, Alyssa, Zoe, Karma, Margaret, Cleo, Ethan, Noel, Abner, Myles, Logan, Sailor, Hannah; and former husband, John R. Neumann. Pam was predeceased by her brother, Robert F. Hynes, Jr.; and parents, Elizabeth W. and Robert F. Hynes. Pam was born May 1, 1944, in Newton, MA and moved to St. Petersburg, FL as a teenager. Her family settled in Maximo Moorings and Pam attended St. Petersburg High School where she excelled at debate and writing. She was strikingly beautiful and a talented actress, performing regularly at the St. Petersburg Little Theater. She dreamed of stardom on Broadway. In 1970, she met and fell in love with John R. Neumann who was just out of the Air Force and in town visiting family. Soon after, they were married, John adopted her young son, and they had three more boys together over the next four years. Pam lived in Pinellas County for most of her life, but also spent many years in Citrus County. Pam was a gifted cook and host, skills she passed on to her sons, to the delight of their spouses. Pam was also an avid reader and a great storyteller. Whatever endeavor she undertook, she did with grace and passion; from entrepreneur to classified ad sales to legal guardian for up to 10 elderly clients, to short-order cook. She worked hard and played hard, but family always came first. After raising her four children, Pam cared for her mother, her father and her partner, Roger, in succession, through their protracted illnesses and deaths. Even as her own health declined, Pam was reluctant to accept help as she did not want to be a burden on her family. Pam was truly selfless and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A celebration of life gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 21 from 12-4 pm at the Magnuson Hotel Marina Cove, 6800 Sunshine Skyway Lane, St. Petersburg, FL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . or an animal welfare charity.

