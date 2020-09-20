1/
Pamela PALUMBO
PALUMBO, Pamela (Brown) 64, formerly from Monroe, Michigan, passed away Sept. 11, 2020 after battling cancer for eight years. She is survived by her husband, Joseph; daughters, Jenny, Dana; sister Paula; brother Allen; stepchildren, Heather, Mark, Jeff, Amanda and Robbie; son and daughters-in-law, Les, Binyam, Kate, Alisha; grandchildren, Seth, Ashton, Heather, Andrew, Nate, Ella, Ezra, Noah, and Peyton. She will be missed by us all. A memorial service will be held at Weeki Wachee North clubhouse Friday, September 25, 4:30-6 pm, for those who would like to join in remembrance.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
16931 Us Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
7278635471
