Pamela PALUMBO

PALUMBO, Pamela (Brown) 64, formerly from Monroe, Michigan, passed away Sept. 11, 2020 after battling cancer for eight years. She is survived by her husband, Joseph; daughters, Jenny, Dana; sister Paula; brother Allen; stepchildren, Heather, Mark, Jeff, Amanda and Robbie; son and daughters-in-law, Les, Binyam, Kate, Alisha; grandchildren, Seth, Ashton, Heather, Andrew, Nate, Ella, Ezra, Noah, and Peyton. She will be missed by us all. A memorial service will be held at Weeki Wachee North clubhouse Friday, September 25, 4:30-6 pm, for those who would like to join in remembrance.



