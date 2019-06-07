Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Perry Turney. View Sign Service Information R. Lee Williams & Son Funeral Home, Inc. 3530-49th St. No. St. Petersburg , FL 33710 (727)-527-1177 Send Flowers Obituary





90, died June 4, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Gerald and Ruby Perry of Bradenton, FL.; and by her brother, Dr. Robert G. Perry of Brooksville, FL. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Henry E. Turney of St. Petersburg, FL; daughters, Deborah Haslam (Andy), St. Petersburg, FL, Denise Harris (Bob) Baton Rouge, LA; son, David Turney (Jan) Tupelo, MS; sister-in-law, Elaine Perry, Brooksville, FL; and grandchildren, Laura Haslam, Lacey Haslam, Christopher Turney and Patrick Turney. Pamela was born and grew up in Bradenton and Sarasota, Florida. She attended Florida Christian College, Tampa, FL and David Lipscomb University, Nashville, TN. She graduated and earned her BA from the George Peabody College for Teachers, Nashville, TN, in 1950. Pamela received a Master's degree from the University of Florida in 1979. Pamela was an elementary school teacher and later a media specialist. She retired in 1985. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her family and enjoyed several tours and travels after retiring. She enjoyed singing and teaching ladies' Bible classes and was an active and enthusiastic participant in Church activities. She especially enjoyed working with flowers and was a life member of the Begonia Circle of the Gainesville Garden Club. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a contribution to Mt. Dora Christian Academy, 301 West 13th Ave., Mt. Dora, FL 32757 or to the Parkinson's Foundation, P.O. Box 6003, Albert Lea, MN 56007-9902. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 with a visitation at 1 pm and service at 2 pm at Northwest Church of Christ, 6355 38th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710. Interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:30 am.



TURNEY, Pamela Perry90, died June 4, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Gerald and Ruby Perry of Bradenton, FL.; and by her brother, Dr. Robert G. Perry of Brooksville, FL. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Henry E. Turney of St. Petersburg, FL; daughters, Deborah Haslam (Andy), St. Petersburg, FL, Denise Harris (Bob) Baton Rouge, LA; son, David Turney (Jan) Tupelo, MS; sister-in-law, Elaine Perry, Brooksville, FL; and grandchildren, Laura Haslam, Lacey Haslam, Christopher Turney and Patrick Turney. Pamela was born and grew up in Bradenton and Sarasota, Florida. She attended Florida Christian College, Tampa, FL and David Lipscomb University, Nashville, TN. She graduated and earned her BA from the George Peabody College for Teachers, Nashville, TN, in 1950. Pamela received a Master's degree from the University of Florida in 1979. Pamela was an elementary school teacher and later a media specialist. She retired in 1985. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her family and enjoyed several tours and travels after retiring. She enjoyed singing and teaching ladies' Bible classes and was an active and enthusiastic participant in Church activities. She especially enjoyed working with flowers and was a life member of the Begonia Circle of the Gainesville Garden Club. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a contribution to Mt. Dora Christian Academy, 301 West 13th Ave., Mt. Dora, FL 32757 or to the Parkinson's Foundation, P.O. Box 6003, Albert Lea, MN 56007-9902. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 with a visitation at 1 pm and service at 2 pm at Northwest Church of Christ, 6355 38th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710. Interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10:30 am.

