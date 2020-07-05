1/
Pamela SANCHEZ GARREN
SANCHEZ GARREN, Pamela Raye 74, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Brandon FL. Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Helen Sanchez. Pamela is survived by her brother, Steven; brother-in-law, Ray; her sons, Jeffrey and Christopher; his wife, Marla; and her grandchildren, Kayla and Daniel as well as many loved family members and friends. Pamela loved the holidays, her favorite was Christmas. Her favorite hobby was cooking and baking, she loved to bring people together with her food. She had a very kind soul and always offered a spot at her table to anyone and everyone. Pamela will always be loved, forever missed, and never forgotten.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
