VALDEZ, Parsons "Pablo" "Paul" passed away peacefully September 23, 2019 at 100 years old. Preceded in death by his parents, wife, two sons, and seven siblings; he is survived by his nieces, Arleen Stenglein (Thomas), Linda Rodriguez, Rosie Lopez; great and great-great nieces and nephews. Pablo served in the U.S. Army during WWII, was a bus driver for the City of Tampa, and retired from Hillsborough County School System. All his life, his favorite hobby was fishing. So after retirement, he and his wife moved to Indian Rocks Beach where he spent his days riding his bike around the neighborhood, walking the beach, casting his line into the gulf, and enjoying his daily beer. He was known for being the one to call whenever you needed a helping hand or a good fishing buddy. A special 'Thank You' to the wonderful people at Migdalia's Assistant Living who took such excellent care of our uncle for over three years. Pablo was one of the nicest people you could ever meet and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

