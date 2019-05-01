Pasquale Matassini "Pat"



April 15, 1928 - May 1, 1999



Dad, It has been 20 years since you left us. We think about you everyday and miss you terribly. We know you and Leo are horsing around, making jokes and laughing together. The grandchildren you never got to meet and teach are poorer for not having had you in their lives.



We keep your memory alive



with them by telling one outrageous story after another about you. They laugh and would have loved for you to be apart of their lives.



Your children, Nick,



Patricia, Teresa and Matthew.

