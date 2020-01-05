HAIKARA, Patrica Anne "Pat" 89, of St. Petersburg, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019. Born in Indianapolis, IN, to Marie Zachary, a professional organist and Ralph Dyar, a businessman, Pat moved to St. Petersburg in 1953. Pat was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She was her family's biggest cheerleader at countless scouting, academic and sporting events, music and dance performances. Pat loved the beach and was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs and, later, rooted for the Rays. Pat is survived by her husband of 60 years, John; her children, Jason "Zack" (Bill Donohoe), John, and Tina (Brad) Berg; grandchildren, Jessica and Joshua Berg, Kaitlyn and Sarah Haikara; along with her brother, David Dyar of Indiana; nieces, Dana (Joe) Hansen, Carole (Dave) Campbell and nephew, Karl Haikara. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 1 pm after a reception that begins at noon at National Cremation Society, 4945 E. Bay Dr., Clearwater, phone (727) 536-0494. An extended obituary with online guestbook may be found at: www.nationalcremation.com/ location/clearwater
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020