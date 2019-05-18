CATALLO, Patricia A.
67, of Seminole, passed away May 15, 2019 at Suncoast Hospice Care Center Mid Pinellas. She Spent 46 years as a nurse caring for others and a lifetime loving her four legged friends. Patricia is survived by children, Katie (Jarred), Kelly (Scott), Tim (Tesha), Toni (Latigo); grandchildren, Marisa, Ava, Macy, Megan, Declinn and Morgan. Her memorial service will be held Monday, May 20, 6 pm, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, Largo, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice in her name. Visit her online guestbook at:
