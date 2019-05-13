GLICK, Patricia A.
age 58, of St. Pete Beach, FL, passed away on May 5, 2019. She was born in Queens, NY. She leaves behind her loving husband of 43 years, Michael and her daughter, Amanda. She will also be missed by all who knew and loved her. She had a kind heart and a loving nature. Memorial services will be held at 11 am, May 16, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 445 82nd Ave., St. Pete Beach, FL 33706. Flowers will be accepted, but those who wish may make a donation in Patricia's memory to a .
Swilley Funeral Home
(813) 932-6157
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 13, 2019