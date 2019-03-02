Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. LEISNER. View Sign

LEISNER, Patricia A.



passed peacefully into eternal life February 27, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital after a valiant battle with COPD. Pat was born in New York July 31, 1940, to the late Vincent J. Leisner and Alice Pritty Leisner. She called the Bronx home until after her graduation from the Fordham University School of Journalism. Her first newspaper assignment took her to Los Angeles. After that, she embarked on a long and successful career as a reporter for the Associated Press. Following assignments in Fargo, ND and Fairfax, VA, she was transferred to Tampa, FL in 1970. She remained there until her retirement.



Pat was deeply involved in her church, Our Lady of the Rosary. She taught in the faith formation program for years and was a valued member of the RCIA team. Until her health limited her activity, she served in their jail ministry as well. Members of the parish family were particularly attentive to Pat's needs, visiting her faithfully and praying with her during her illness.



Pat was upbeat by nature. Despite her lengthy illness, she never complained. She and her beloved sister, Mary, had a gift for leaving their listeners laughing by the humorous spin they could put on ordinary events.



In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her sister, Mary A. Leisner, DVM. She is survived by her cousin, David H. Laing and his wife, Kathy; their children and grandchildren; her cousin, Sister M. Kathleen Pritty, RSM of Albany, NY; her faithful friend, Kathleen Minnet, of Lauderdale; her foster daughters, Carol Self and Sandra Lewis and their children and grandchildren; as well as by the parishioners of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish.



A Wake Service will take place at 7 pm Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Loyless Funeral Home. Family will receive friends one hour prior. A Funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 am Monday, March 4, 2019 at Our Lady of the Rosary. Graveside service to follow mass at Trinity Memorial Gardens. Visit

LEISNER, Patricia A.passed peacefully into eternal life February 27, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital after a valiant battle with COPD. Pat was born in New York July 31, 1940, to the late Vincent J. Leisner and Alice Pritty Leisner. She called the Bronx home until after her graduation from the Fordham University School of Journalism. Her first newspaper assignment took her to Los Angeles. After that, she embarked on a long and successful career as a reporter for the Associated Press. Following assignments in Fargo, ND and Fairfax, VA, she was transferred to Tampa, FL in 1970. She remained there until her retirement.Pat was deeply involved in her church, Our Lady of the Rosary. She taught in the faith formation program for years and was a valued member of the RCIA team. Until her health limited her activity, she served in their jail ministry as well. Members of the parish family were particularly attentive to Pat's needs, visiting her faithfully and praying with her during her illness.Pat was upbeat by nature. Despite her lengthy illness, she never complained. She and her beloved sister, Mary, had a gift for leaving their listeners laughing by the humorous spin they could put on ordinary events.In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her sister, Mary A. Leisner, DVM. She is survived by her cousin, David H. Laing and his wife, Kathy; their children and grandchildren; her cousin, Sister M. Kathleen Pritty, RSM of Albany, NY; her faithful friend, Kathleen Minnet, of Lauderdale; her foster daughters, Carol Self and Sandra Lewis and their children and grandchildren; as well as by the parishioners of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish.A Wake Service will take place at 7 pm Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Loyless Funeral Home. Family will receive friends one hour prior. A Funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 am Monday, March 4, 2019 at Our Lady of the Rosary. Graveside service to follow mass at Trinity Memorial Gardens. Visit www.LoylessFuneralHome.com to share a memory. Funeral Home Loyless Funeral Home

5310 Land O'Lakes Blvd.

Land O'Lakes , FL 34639

(813) 996-6610 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close