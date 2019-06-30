WOHLFIEL, Patricia A.
79, of Hudson, FL, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at Regional Medical Center, Bayonet Point. She was born June 2, 1940 in Lockport, NY and came to the area 36 years ago from Brunswick, OH. She and her husband were the founders and owners of P.A.W. Trucking and Demolition Company since 1983. She loved family, raising her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lester Swing and Margaret Roberts Swing; her brothers, Brian and Richard; and her husband, James H. Wohlfiel. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Diane Wohlfiel of Spring Hill, FL; Ronald and Melodie Wohlfiel of Hudson, FL; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Robert Lyall of Spring Hill, FL; seven grandchildren, Megan, (Zachary), Autumn (Brandon), Derek (Samara), Angela, Skylar, Levi and Tanner and five great-grandchildren. Pat and Jim were long time members of the Moose organization and supported Mooseheart Child City & School, Inc., which is a home for children and teens in need. Donations may be made in memory of Patricia (Pat) to www.moosecharities.org.
Merritt F.H. 352-686-6649
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 30, 2019