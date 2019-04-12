Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann (Maier) FOX. View Sign





FOX, Patricia Ann (Maier)of Tampa, FL, died at home April 9, 2019 under the care of hospice and family members after a brave battle with Parkinson's disease. She was 89 years old. Patricia was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Joseph and Margaret Maier. She moved with her family as a teenager to Columbus, Ohio and graduated from the Ohio State University with a degree in Social Work. She became a case worker with Catholic Charities in Columbus where she developed her great compassion for those less fortunate than herself. It was there that she met her future husband, Thomas Joseph Fox. They married in 1955 and had seven children. They moved to Tampa in 1960 with the oldest three of their children for Tom's career. They continued to grow their family with love and had four more children. She raised her family with loving kindness, patience, and concern. Her family was the center of her life. She was also a 40 year volunteer at the Franciscan Center of Tampa, a place where she experienced God's presence in her life. She was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ and her life was full of the goodness of God. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be sorely missed by her family and all those many people whose lives were touched by her goodness and kindness. Patricia was predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband Thomas, and two of her beloved children, Robert and Christopher; and her son-in-law, Robert Hunt. She is survived by her older brother, Joseph T. Maier, with whom she had a wonderful loving bond; her children, Joseph, Matthew (Adrienne), Margaret Farley(Larry), Theresa, and John (Jennifer); grandchildren, Patrick and James Fox, Rebecca Cheaney, Lauren Elliott, Daniel Farley, Robert Fox, Alexander Lucas, Rachel and Lauren Fox; and great-grandchildren, Bennett and Eli Cheaney and Liesl Elliott; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved very much. She is also survived by loving and lifelong friends who were like sisters to her, Barbara Fishback, Sheila Parks, Joann Vilmure, Patsy Girard, and Sister Odette Haddad. The family wishes to express profound thanks to her loving caregivers, Gloria Cevallos, Victoria Rojas, and Evangeline Aquino whose compassionate care allowed her to live out her life in the home that she loved that she and Tom built together. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those who wish, may choose to make a donation to the Acorn Dental Clinic, 23320 North State Road 235, Brooker, FL 32622, an organization for which her late son, Robert Fox, DMD, devoted his life to improving the oral health of Florida's rural and underserved residents.Psalm 42:1 As a deer longs for flowing streams, so my soul longs for you, O God. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Ohio State Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

