GRIFFITHS, Patricia Ann



78, of St. Petersburg, passed away on January 23, 2019. Pat was born in Salem, MA to Alice and Joseph Meara and graduated from Lynn English High School. She went on to attend Marymount College in NY, where she met the love of her life, Bill, at West Point. Upon graduation, she taught elementary school in San Diego, CA for one year. The following year Pat and Bill were married in Hawaii and began their 55-year journey together. A dedicated and patriotic military wife for 28 years, Pat steered the family ship through Bill's two tours in Vietnam, one tour in Korea, and multiple domestic assignments. Once at their final destination in Florida, she resumed teaching elementary school for the Pinellas County School System. Her passion was motivating and inspiring struggling students to read, which continued even after retirement. She is preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill). She is survived by her son, Rich Griffiths; daughters, Leigh Major (Ted) and Suzi Huntsman (Eric); grandson, Patrick William Huntsman (the namesake of both Pat and Bill). Funeral services will be held at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in St. Petersburg, FL on Saturday, February 16th at 11 am to be followed by a reception from 1-4 pm.

