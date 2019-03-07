NELSON, Patricia Ann
56, of St. Petersburg, FL, transitioned on Feb-
ruary 23, 2019. A graduate of Boca Ciega High School Class of 1980, she received her Master's Degree from University of South Florida, was a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, and was an ordained Minister. She is survived by her son, Jonathan Nelson; parents, Archie and Flordy Nelson; her brother, Ronald Nelson; a sister, Jan Nelson; and other relatives. Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 9, 1 pm, Historic Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church. Visitation is on Friday, March 8, 3-5 pm at Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266, Wake at 6 pm at the church.
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 7, 2019