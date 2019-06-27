TADDEO, Patricia Ann (Nardi)
83, of St. Petersburg, FL, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Bayfront Hospital, St. Petersburg, FL. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ralph Taddeo; daughters, Carol, Marcella, Janine, and Adriana (Donald); five granddaughters; and four great-granddaughters. Funeral Services are at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home on Friday June 28 from 5-7 pm. Funeral mass to be held at St. Raphael's Church, St. Petersburg on Saturday June 29 at 10 am with interment immediately following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 27, 2019