Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Anne (O'Brien) BLAIR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BLAIR, Patricia Anne (O'Brien)



82, of Dunedin, FL, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Suncoast Hospice in St. Petersburg, FL. She was born on August 14, 1936 to Arthur J. and Esther J. O'Brien in Framingham, MA where she attended area schools and graduated from Framingham High School. She went on to attend the University of New Hampshire and through her college roommate, Cynthia Varrell, met her future husband, Thomas Varrell who was active in the military. They went on to marry and have three children, Michael, Donna, and Linda.



She embraced her role as a military wife, traveling with her family to many stations across the U.S. and to Rota, Spain. During that time, she volunteered for the Navy Relief and the Red Cross.



After divorcing, she remarried for a short time and relocated to Clearwater, FL with her daughters. She was employed by Morton Plant Hospital for close to 40 years as a unit coordinator, where she could be found most days in the Critical Care Unit (CCU). One of her biggest accomplishments, was sitting for and passing the first ever certification for unit coordinators. In addition to her work at Morton Plant, she volunteered at the Clearwater Free Clinic. In the spirit of giving, she regularly baked cookies for the Ronald McDonald house and for her many friends and was fondly known as the "Cookie Lady."



She is survived by her brother, David O'Brien, of New York; her three children, Michael Varrell and his life partner, Bonnie Walker of St. Petersburg, FL, Donna Varrell of Gonic, NH, and Linda Varrell and husband, of Yarmouth, ME; and numerous nieces and nephews scattered about the U.S who she took every opportunity to visit. In addition, she enjoyed her extended family that included grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins who all loved her and will miss "Patsy" and "Nana Pat". Her fierce independence and shear grit were an inspiration to all her knew her.



Growing up she spent her summers on the Cape with her gang of girls and stayed in touch with many of them through the years. And, if not at the beach, she was at the O'Brien family compound on Newfound Lake, NH. Patsy was an avid sports fan, who could talk statistics with the best of them. Being from Framingham, she enjoyed all the New England sports teams, as well as her adopted Florida teams including the Rays, Lightning, and Buccaneers.



A memorial Mass will be held at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Framingham, MA on her birthday, August 14, 2019 at 9 am, immediately followed by a brunch. In addition, for her family and friends in Florida, a celebration luncheon is being planned for later in the year.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay, 35 Davis Blvd., Tampa, FL 33606-3405 or Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760. The family is forever grateful for the kind and heartfelt care that Pat received during her final days.

BLAIR, Patricia Anne (O'Brien)82, of Dunedin, FL, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Suncoast Hospice in St. Petersburg, FL. She was born on August 14, 1936 to Arthur J. and Esther J. O'Brien in Framingham, MA where she attended area schools and graduated from Framingham High School. She went on to attend the University of New Hampshire and through her college roommate, Cynthia Varrell, met her future husband, Thomas Varrell who was active in the military. They went on to marry and have three children, Michael, Donna, and Linda.She embraced her role as a military wife, traveling with her family to many stations across the U.S. and to Rota, Spain. During that time, she volunteered for the Navy Relief and the Red Cross.After divorcing, she remarried for a short time and relocated to Clearwater, FL with her daughters. She was employed by Morton Plant Hospital for close to 40 years as a unit coordinator, where she could be found most days in the Critical Care Unit (CCU). One of her biggest accomplishments, was sitting for and passing the first ever certification for unit coordinators. In addition to her work at Morton Plant, she volunteered at the Clearwater Free Clinic. In the spirit of giving, she regularly baked cookies for the Ronald McDonald house and for her many friends and was fondly known as the "Cookie Lady."She is survived by her brother, David O'Brien, of New York; her three children, Michael Varrell and his life partner, Bonnie Walker of St. Petersburg, FL, Donna Varrell of Gonic, NH, and Linda Varrell and husband, of Yarmouth, ME; and numerous nieces and nephews scattered about the U.S who she took every opportunity to visit. In addition, she enjoyed her extended family that included grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins who all loved her and will miss "Patsy" and "Nana Pat". Her fierce independence and shear grit were an inspiration to all her knew her.Growing up she spent her summers on the Cape with her gang of girls and stayed in touch with many of them through the years. And, if not at the beach, she was at the O'Brien family compound on Newfound Lake, NH. Patsy was an avid sports fan, who could talk statistics with the best of them. Being from Framingham, she enjoyed all the New England sports teams, as well as her adopted Florida teams including the Rays, Lightning, and Buccaneers.A memorial Mass will be held at St. Bridget's Catholic Church in Framingham, MA on her birthday, August 14, 2019 at 9 am, immediately followed by a brunch. In addition, for her family and friends in Florida, a celebration luncheon is being planned for later in the year.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay, 35 Davis Blvd., Tampa, FL 33606-3405 or Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760. The family is forever grateful for the kind and heartfelt care that Pat received during her final days. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close