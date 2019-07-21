Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Anne BUSHEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BUSHEY, Patricia Anne



passed away July 12, 2019. She was married for more than 50 years to Richard James Bushey who predeceased her. She was the daughter of Francis and Doris Delaney Timmons, who also predeceased her. Her children Michelle Ann Bushey of New Orleans, and Michael Francis Bushey of Deerfield Beach, FL, will miss her very much, as will her grandchildren, Matthew (Kathryn) Michael Bushey of Deerfield Beach and Emily Ann Bushey of Plymouth, Michigan. She worked for Dow Chemical Company for more than 25 years, beginning as a clerk typist, and retiring as Executive Secretary to the Chairman of the Board. She was a 30 year resident of Highland Lakes in Palm Harbor, FL, where she was an avid golfer and swimmer. If you knew Pat, you remember her wonderful disposition, her constant smile and optimism, and her infectious laugh. In her memory, her family encourages contributions to a worthwhile charity in her name, as she did throughout her life. She will be greatly missed.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 21, 2019

