SELF, Patricia Anne (Crislip)
"Anne" of Tampa, FL, passed away Tuesday March 11, 2019. She was born in Farmington, WV, Dec. 12, 1947. Formerly of Trenton, NJ, where she was a field survey supervisor for Mathematica Policy Research, she is survived by her husband of 51 years, George; sons, Brandon and Alison; grandson, Cody; sister, Margie; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved granddaughter, Savannah and sister, Mary Jo. Help us celebrate Anne's life on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2 pm; Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 709 W. Linebaugh, Tampa, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anne's memory and also our granddaughter's, Savannah, to "It's My Heart-New England" at www. ItsMyHeartNewEngland.org or by mailing a check to It's My Heart New England, P.O. Box 111, Danvers, MA 01923.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2019