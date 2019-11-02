Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia ARREDONDO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ARREDONDO, Patricia (Hull) "Trish" loving wife, sister and mother of two children left this world August 31, 2019, at the age of 76. She passed away peacefully in her Florida home comforted by her family. Trish was born June 5, 1943, in Savannah, GA to Elbert L. Hull and Beular (Wall) Hull. She received her BA from St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, IN and her Master's of Art in Teaching from Rollins College in Winter Park, FL. Trish was preceded in death by her father, Elbert; her mother, Beular; and nephew, Brett Hull. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ramon Arredondo; her two children, Kenneth (Karen) Arredondo and Kristen (Chris) Danikolas; grandchildren, Lydia and Gus Danikolas, Patrick, Kelly, Katelyn, Erin, Casey, and Meghan O'Neill; great-granddaughter, Rowyn; her brother, Dennis (Pam); nephew, Adam Hull; sisters, Jan and Debbie (Sarah); numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She began her career in Education in Orange County, FL. She was a teacher, curriculum writer and developed training in employment skills. In 1979, she transitioned to women's health service in Indiana working as a Counselor. By 1985, she had ascended to the position of CEO, overseeing the operations and staff across Northern Indiana which included 13 clinics. She retired in 2000. Trish was a published author, an artist, and a Master Gardener. Her love of nature and gardening brought her joy and she spent many long days outside, creating her garden "rooms." Although she would often comment about the deer and bunnies eating her blooms she never did one thing to deter them. Family was an important part of her life and she shared many fun and happy times with both her immediate and extended family members. She and her husband traveled the world, sharing new and memorable experiences that were all captured in photographs, cataloged, and placed in albums. Trish was known for her quick wit, her generosity, her intelligence, and her "get it done" approach to life. A Celebration of Life for Trisha was held in Indiana October 19, 2019. There will also be an intimate gathering for the immediate family in Savannah, Georgia in November. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Trish to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

