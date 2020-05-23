Patricia BALDWIN
BALDWIN, Patricia Patti, of Dunedin, passed away May 19, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and attended the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. She was known for her love of people and the arts. Patti loved to entertain and there was always laughter and music when she was present. She was the founder of the First Nighters, a fundraising group which helps sponsor the Francis Wilson Playhouse in Clearwater. Patti is predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Henry B. Baldwin, of Bards-town, Kentucky. She is survived by her sister, Virginia Harrigan of Naples, Florida; five children, Mary Lynne Clark (David), Greg Baldwin (Pearl), Brian Baldwin (Paula), Sheila Hopster (Daniel), and Kevin Baldwin (Rebecca); six grandchildren, Kristina Sheller, Leah Walker, Amanda Rhodes, Clinton Hopster, Nicholas Baldwin, and Katelyn Baldwin; and two great-grandchildren Skyler and Sadie Walker. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Francis Wilson Playhouse or the Pinellas Opera League. A mass and celebration of Patti's life will be announced at a later date.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 23, 2020.
