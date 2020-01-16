Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Berg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BERG, Patricia Ann 81, of St. Petersburg, passed away January 8, 2020 at her home under hospice care and surrounded by her loving family. She was recently preceded in death by the love of her life, Harvey, with whom she shared 60 beautiful years as husband and wife. Pat was also preceded in death by her son, Randy Berg and sister, Mary Wallace. She and her husband owned and operated Mama LeeAnn's Italian Restaurant in downtown St. Petersburg for many years. Despite spending so many long, exhausting hours at the family business, she still managed to find the time to always be there for her children, in every possible way. There is no doubt that her family meant everything to her and we are all blessed to have had her in our life. She was a beautiful soul and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Pat is survived by her children, David, LeeAnn Pierson (Joe), April Nelson (Art); grandchildren, Spencer (Allison), Hailey, Chelsea; great-grandchildren, McKenzie and Peyton; daughter-in-law, Leigh; many nieces, nephews and friends. There will be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, January 18 from 1-3 pm with her funeral service at 3 pm both at Anderson McQueen, 2201 Dr. MLK St. N., St. Petersburg. Visit the personalized guestbook at:

