BOWERS, Patricia Clark "Pat" passed away April 21, 2020. Born in Clementon, NJ, Pat grew up in Philadelphia and Berks County, PA, and was of the Christian faith. As a young woman, she spent several years in New Mexico before settling in New York City. There she worked for CBS and Chicago Steel until marrying her husband of 56 years, Herbert E. Bowers of Delaware Water Gap, PA. After spending a year in Hawaii in 1967, Pat and her husband and daughter moved to Florida, where they lived for many years. Patricia's hobbies included painting and free-lance writing. She returned to Pennsylvania in 2010. Pat is predeceased by her husband and is survived by her daughter, Deborah Bowers Flood of Philadelphia; grandson, Ben Flood and his partner, Shannon Johnson, both of Pennsylvania; niece, Carol Meyers of Tampa, FL; and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Burial will be in Washington, NJ, next to her husband. McCafferty Funeral Home

