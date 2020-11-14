1/
Patricia BRAND
BRAND, Patricia Anne "Pat" 88, after a three year battle with cancer, passed away November 11, 2020 in Dunedin, FL. Pat was born in North Tonawanda, NY, July 13, 1932, the youngest of two children, to Fred and Sarah Cooper. She graduated from North Tonawanda High School in 1950, then proudly went to work for several years at the Buffalo Bolt factory in North Tonawanda (NT). Pat was a devoted member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ in NT for over 75 years, where she taught Sunday school for 48 years, sang in the Chancel Choir for 54 years, and worked as church secretary for over 30 years. Her love of God and ready participation in church activities were constant throughout her life. Pat moved to Sanborn, NY in 1966, and soon became active in the Niagara County chapter of the New York State Federation of Home Bureaus, serving in the positions of vice-chair, secretary, and legislation chair. From 1977-2005, she worked for the Niagara Wheatfield Central School District as a substitute secretary. In 2011, Pat moved to Dunedin, FL to get away from lake-effect winters and be close to her only grandchild, Zuhra. Though she was eight decades young, she quickly got involved in volunteer activities again. Pat served as secretary for the Upper Pinellas Chapter of Church Women United and was awarded their Key Woman recognition in 2014 and 2015. She also was a dedicated helper in the library of Garrison-Jones Elementary School, where she was recognized as an Outstanding School Volunteer in 2014. Pat enjoyed the single life since 1981, and was very content with and proud of her independence. She had a life-long love of travel, experiencing new places, and meeting (or just watching) new people. She enjoyed being a mother and a grandmother, reading, sewing, going to the beach, and watching television crime dramas. Pat will be remembered for her willingness to participate in activities that helped others, her humility, her love of independence, the ease with which she made friends, and her choice to have a consistently cheery disposition. Pat is survived by her son, Alan; daughter-in-law, Diane; and granddaughter, Zuhra, of Dunedin, FL; son, Joel of Phoenix, AZ; dear New York friends, Del, Doris, and Violet; her cat, Honey; her turtle, Tommy; and numerous new Florida friends. A celebration of life will be held at Faith United Church of Christ, 1650 Pinehurst Rd., Dunedin, Saturday, November 28, at 2 pm. Pat will be interred at Curlew Pioneer Cemetery in Palm Harbor, Florida, at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the library of Garrison-Jones Elementary School. Moss Feaster Funeral Home, Dunedin

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
