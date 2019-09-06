Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BROWN, Patricia W. a long-time resident of Pinellas County died Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019 in her home. Born in 1944 in Hopkinsville, KY, she graduated from Georgia State University. During her time in college she met her husband, Gary Brown, with whom she had 38 wonderful years of marriage. She was a loving wife and mother to four boys, Gary Jr., Caryl, Andy, and Alan. She was well known for her love of animals and teaching school children all over the county about snakes, dinosaurs, and the many exotic animals she kept as pets. She is survived by her four sons, seven grandchildren, and her cherished feline children, Orion, Yeai Yeai Tsai, Mi Celito, and Stephan. Visitation will begin at 10 am followed by services at 11 am Saturday, Sept. 6, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, where she was an active member for over 40 years. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Gary and Patricia Brown Memorial Scholarship Fund. Checks can be made out and sent to "The Little Stuff Fund" at 266 Blue Isle Dr., Holland, MI 49424. Anderson-McQueen Funeral Homes

