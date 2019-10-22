BROWN, Patricia Ann 92, of Terre Haute, Indiana, died at 6:45 am on October 19, 2019 in Terre Haute. Born on January 17, 1927 in Clinton, Indiana to G. Earl Brown and Nema O. Carlin Brown, she was an educator. She is survived by her granddaughter, Sheree Summers of Avon, Indiana. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, October 23 at St. Joseph University Parish in Terre Haute, with Fr. Cyprian Uline officiating. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from noon until service time at St. Joseph University Parish Church. Online condolences can be left at www.giovaninifuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 22, 2019