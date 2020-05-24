Patricia Bush
BUSH, Patricia Vanno passed away May 19, 2020 in Palm Harbor, FL after a brief illness. Pat was born in Utica, NY June 16, 1934 to Ralph and Rose (Alberski) Vanno. She graduated from Proctor High School in 1952. She was married to Michael J. Bush until his death in 2017. She lived in Herkimer, NY and moved to Palm Harbor, FL in 1994 after working as a dental assistant for Dr. Russell in Ilion, NY. Pat leaves a daughter, Michele deRochemont (Scott) of Palm Harbor FL; a son, John Bush (Valerie) of Tarpon Springs FL; and grandchildren, Elizabeth (Thomas), Michael (Caroline), and Patrick; as well as five great-grandchildren. She also leaves a brother, Dan Vanno (Sandy) of Trinity FL and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Pat was predeceas-ed by her husband, Michael; her granddaughter, Corinne deRochemont; parents, Ralph and Rose Vanno; in-laws, Lena and John Bush; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ron and Joy Bush and their daughter, Debbie. In liew of flowers make donations to Suncoast Hospice Care Center North Pinellas, 164 W. Lake Rd., Palm Harbor, FL 34684. Dobies FH/Tarpon Springs

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
