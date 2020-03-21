Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Patricia CANNICK


1922 - 2020
Patricia CANNICK Obituary
CANNICK, Patricia M. (Wabbersen) passed away peacefully in her sleep March 16, 2020, at the age of 98. She was born March 1, 1922, in Denver, Colorado. She moved to Florida as a child in 1935. She raised seven children, Carl Wabbersen, Joanne Stratton, William Wabbersen, Rosalie Gerlach, Connie Murphy, Richard Wabbersen, and Thomas Wabbersen. She was a loving grandmother to 20 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren. She will be remembered for her love of life and family. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony and a memorial service will be planned for a later date. Dobies FH/Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 21, 2020
