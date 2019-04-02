WERNER, Patricia Catherine
"Mother, Mom, Mimi" 83, of Clearwater, FL, died March 29, 2019. She was formerly of Largo, FL. The beloved wife of the late Arthur Werner; loving mother of Joyce A. Myers of Homosassa, FL, Jeannine A. Sweetser of Dunedin, FL and Bernie Rubrecht of Tampa, FL. She was the dear grandmother, of eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. All services are at St. Michael the Archangel, 2281 SR 580, Tuesday, April 2 at 11 am in Clearwater, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 2, 2019