CHASE, Patricia Ann 91, of Dunedin, FL and formerly of Concord and Kingston, NH, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020. She is survived by her sons, David and Daniel Jr.; grandson, Derek; brother, Robert Wright and wife, Nathalie; and nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her loving Daniel Sr. in 2002. A Celebration of Life will be held at Lake Highlander Park, Dunedin, FL, in the fall. Date will be announced later. Please sign Patricia's guestbook at www.VeteransFuneralCare.com and go to obituaries. Veterans Funeral Care (727) 524-9202
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 8, 2020