CLIFFORD-SCHALK, Patricia
|
passed away peacefully after a courageous struggle with cancer. Predeceased by husband, Joseph. Survived by son, Sean Clifford; and grandchildren, Seana, Jenna and Keegan Clifford; brothers, John and Michael (Anne) Oozech; sisters, Joanne Orzech and Maureen McGlynn; and cousin, Bev Rich. No prior calling hours. Memorial Mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace, New Port Richey, FL., March 19, 2019 at 10 am. Memorials to Hernando Pasco Hospice, New Port Richey.
Dobies F.H. 7 Springs
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019