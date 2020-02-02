CONRAD, Patricia Ann 78, passed a- way January 30, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Conrad was born in Jersey Shore, PA on May 30, 1941 to Richard and Dorothy (Sechrist) Karstett- er. She moved from Willow Oak to Plant City 14 years ago. She was a homemaker and a member of Welcome Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Conrad; daughters, Kelly Griswold, Drinda Procter, Renee Garcia, Janet Conrad; sons, Brian West, Danny Conrad and Ron Conrad; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. The family will receive friends, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 11 am-12 pm at Welcome Baptist Church, 11308 Welcome Road, Lithia, FL 33547. Funeral services will follow at 12 Noon. Condolences may be sent to the family at seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020