COOK, Patricia Millsap 67, of Tampa passed away peacefully November 4, 2020. Trisha was born May 29, 1953 in Tampa, Florida. She attended Gorrie Elementary, Wilson Jr. High, Plant High School and St. Johns River Jr. College. Trisha was happily married for 47 years to her beloved partner, John Cook. She loved being a mother to her three girls, Brennan, Shana, and Kelsey. Besides caring for her family and friends, Trisha enjoyed working in her garden and feeding the birds. She touched many lives with her generosity and lifelong friendships. She was a lifetime member of Palma Ceia United Methodist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie Woodbery Millsap and Ralph P. Millsap. Trish is survived by her husband, John P. Cook and daughters, Brennan Calkins, Shana Cook, and Kelsey Hill (Brain); and her grandchildren, Crystal Music, Breanne Calkins, Chloe Springer, Conner Hill, and John Cook. She is also survived by her brother, Michael Millsap (Theresa) and her sister, Alice Carlton (Dennis) and various nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation November 13 from 6-8 pm at Blount Curry MacDill, 605 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa, FL 33609. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 14, at 11 am at Blount Curry MacDill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity
. Please visit her online guestbook at www.blountcurrymacdill.com