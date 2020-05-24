CORAM, Patricia A. 88, of Valrico, Florida, born in Tampa August 26, 1931, entered into eternal rest May 21, 2020. She was a Pastor's wife who loved Jesus and her family dearly. She was a member of First Baptist Church Brandon, and a retired lunch room manager for the Hillsborough County Public Schools. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earl Coram Sr. She is survived by her children, Rick Coram (Judy) of Jacksonville, Ron Coram (Pauline) of Valrico, Rhonda Hawkins (Allen Sr.) of Valrico, Patti Lusk (Ronnie) of Valrico, Sue Quinley (Pete) of Glen St. Mary, and Rob Coram, Jr. (Shari) of Plant City; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren with two on the way; and many other extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 26, 3 pm, at First Baptist Church Brandon, 216 N. Parsons Avenue, Brandon, where the family will receive friends beginning at 2 pm. Committal to follow at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City. For those unable to attend, the funeral service and graveside committal will be live-streamed at facebook.com/hopewellfuneral. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 24, 2020.